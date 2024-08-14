Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 87,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,672,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,444,000 after acquiring an additional 432,014 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

PXH opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.