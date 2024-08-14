Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 236 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $375.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.57 and a 200 day moving average of $383.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.