Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 665 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $203.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

