Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 810 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

