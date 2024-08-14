Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.38.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $241.33 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

