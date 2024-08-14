Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 203,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,966 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

