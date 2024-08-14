Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.9 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $241.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.80. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.