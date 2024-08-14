Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after buying an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

