Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

