Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.