Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.58.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

