Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

