Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,984 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,352. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.