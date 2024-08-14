Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

