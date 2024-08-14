Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

