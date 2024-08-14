Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRU opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

