Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,883 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 28.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

