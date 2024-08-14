Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $159.73.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

