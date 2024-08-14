Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

