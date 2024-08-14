Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,700,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 56,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Shares of CCJ opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

