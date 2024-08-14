Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

