Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,256 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.