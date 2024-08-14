Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $221.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.72 and its 200-day moving average is $220.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

