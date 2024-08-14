Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $689,000 Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.60 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

