Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.97. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

