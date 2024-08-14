Shell plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

