Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
CML Microsystems Price Performance
CML stock opened at GBX 306.73 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.72. CML Microsystems has a 12-month low of GBX 289 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($5.75). The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of £49.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,095.46 and a beta of 0.81.
CML Microsystems Company Profile
