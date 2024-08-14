Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Grows By 1,633.3%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 698,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MNTN opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

