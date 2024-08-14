Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Increases By 1,681.5%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, an increase of 1,681.5% from the July 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Logan Group Stock Performance
Logan Group stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. Logan Group has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.11.
About Logan Group
