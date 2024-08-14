Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Increases By 1,681.5%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, an increase of 1,681.5% from the July 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Logan Group Stock Performance

Logan Group stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. Logan Group has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.11.

About Logan Group

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Operation segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development; and constructs office premises and residential buildings.

