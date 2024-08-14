Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Increases By 2,144.4%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 2,144.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

