Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Expands By 1,819.6%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,200 shares, an increase of 1,819.6% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

