Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sienna Senior Living traded as high as C$15.91 and last traded at C$15.78, with a volume of 12825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.77.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

