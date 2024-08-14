SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 53.31% and a negative return on equity of 251.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

SKYX Platforms Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -2,809.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SKYX Platforms has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKYX. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

