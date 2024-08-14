SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $397.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.