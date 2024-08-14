SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $540.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

