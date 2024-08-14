Spectral AI, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised Spectral AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

MDAI opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. grew its position in Spectral AI by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

