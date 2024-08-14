Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of SRAD opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 2.05. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 114,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 110,520 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

