Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 114,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

