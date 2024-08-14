Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPRB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.