Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Starbucks Stock Up 24.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

