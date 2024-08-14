Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

STLD opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

