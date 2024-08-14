S&U (LON:SUS) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Berenberg Bank

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,180 ($27.83) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

S&U Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of SUS opened at GBX 1,760 ($22.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £213.84 million, a P/E ratio of 885.17 and a beta of 0.57. S&U has a 12-month low of GBX 1,750 ($22.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,340 ($29.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,892.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,905.01. The company has a current ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

