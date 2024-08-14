Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -246.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $684.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.