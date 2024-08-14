Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.25. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 197,405 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.31 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,774 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

