Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,507,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 1,626,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,537.0 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

SURVF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

