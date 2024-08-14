Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,507,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 1,626,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,537.0 days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
SURVF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.