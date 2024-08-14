Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 340 at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.79) to GBX 340 ($4.34) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
About Synthomer
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
