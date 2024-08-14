Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Posts Earnings Results

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of C$427.82 million for the quarter.
Taiga Building Products Trading Down 6.8 %
TBL opened at C$3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.41. Taiga Building Products has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market cap of C$402.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78.
About Taiga Building Products
