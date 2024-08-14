TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.34. TaskUs shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 197,812 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 636,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TaskUs by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TaskUs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TaskUs by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

