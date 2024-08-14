Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in July

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.1 %

TWODY stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $21.23.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

