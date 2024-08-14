Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in July

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.1 %
TWODY stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $21.23.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
