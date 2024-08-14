Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $426.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TSHA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

